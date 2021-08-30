Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

275,138 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. A total of 275,138 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, of which the first dose is 176,552 and the second dose – 98,586, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Vaccinations with AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and CoronaVac in Armenia are available for people aged over 18.

Vaccinations are carried out on voluntary basis. 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








