Azeri soldier jailed pending trial after breaching into Artsakh apartment

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani soldier who was apprehended by Artsakh security forces after illegally crossing the border and taking hostages has been remanded into pre-trial custody, the Investigative Committee of Artsakh said.

The serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, identified as Jamil Babayev, was arrested by Artsakh National Security Service agents and police officers on August 26. Babayev had illegally crossed into Artsakh, breached into an apartment in Martakert and threatened to kill children who were inside the home.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan