56 athletes to represent Armenia at I CIS Games

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will have 56 athletes at the upcoming first CIS Games due September 4-11 in Kazan, Russia.

The Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan held a meeting with the athletes and coaches ahead of their departure to wish good luck. “I wish victories and success to you all. I want you to convey positive emotions to our people, which we need a lot today,” Dumanyan told the athletes.

“In terms of sports the result is highly important for us, and we will definitely return with medals,” Dumanyan’s deputy Karen Giloyan added.

More than 2500 athletes from 11 countries are expected to participate in the tournament.

