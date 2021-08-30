Gyumri hospital re-opens COVID-19 department as cases rise

GYUMRI, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. The Gyumri Medical Center in the Armenian city of Gyumri has re-opened its COVID-19 department amid rising numbers of new infections.

Both the COVID-19 department and the therapeutic department are overloaded.

At the same time, the hospital re-introduced strict rules and regulations for visitors.

The hospital will treat patients also from the neighboring Lori and Tavush provinces.

The Armenian Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 275 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 241,611.

4671 tests were carried out in the past day, it said.

7 patients died, bringing the death toll to 4830. However, this number doesn’t include the deaths of 1152 other individuals infected with the virus, who according to authorities succumbed to co-morbidities.

The total number of recoveries reached 226,665 (373 in the last 24 hours).

As of 11:00, August 30 the number of active cases stood at 8964.

Meanwhile, the health authorities earlier reported that as of August 29 only 98,586 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 176,552 people have received the first dose.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan