Minister of Defense of Armenia and the Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of defense

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. A meeting between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan and Chinese Ambassador to Armenia Fan Yong took place on August 30.

Military Attaché for Defense of the Chinese Embassy in Armenia, Senior Colonel Sun Jilun and his assistant took part in the meeting.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, Ambassador of the PRC congratulated Arshak Karapetyan on the occasion of being appointed as Minister of Defense and wished new success in the responsible state mission.



During the meeting the Minister of Defense of Armenia informed Ambassador Fan Yong about the regional situation and the recent developments at border areas of Armenia.



The parties praised the Armenian-Chinese cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, educational and other fields. The process of bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and future programs were discussed.