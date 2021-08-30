Defense Minister instructs to do utmost for spending 3 months of trainings of reservists maximally productive

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. A consultation was held on August 30 chaired by Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan,s uring which the process of the 3-month training of the reservists was discussed. The heads of departments in charge for the trainings presented reports on the results of the first a few day.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press serviceof the MoD Armenia, the Defense Minister positively assessed the readiness of the citizens to participate in this important event aimed at raising the defense capacities of the country, and instructed to do utmost for ensuring maximal productivity of the trainings by enriching the theoretical and practical knowledge of the participants.