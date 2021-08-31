LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-08-21

LONDON, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 August:

The price of aluminum stood at $2655.50, copper price stood at $9345.00, lead price stood at $2308.50, nickel price stood at $18889.00, tin price stood at $33576.00, zinc price stood at $2995.50, molybdenum price stood at $43828.00, cobalt price stood at $50430.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.