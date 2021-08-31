Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Schools in Armenia open their doors for nearly 37,000 first-graders on August 31

Schools in Armenia open their doors for nearly 37,000 first-graders on August 31

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. This year the Day of Knowledge for the first graders in Armenia starts on August 31.

Such a decision was made to avoid mass gatherings outside schools in order not to further spread the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrations on the occasion of this Day will be held in open-air format.

Nearly 37,000 children will enter school this year.

Photos by Tatev Duryan, Mkhitar Khachatryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]