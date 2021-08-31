Ombudsman releases extra evidence of Azeri military’s arson in Armenian village

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ombudsman has released a video filmed in the village of Kut showing the wildfire which began after Azerbaijani soldiers deliberately set fire to pastures and hayfields. Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan released the video after the Azeri defense ministry denied the “undeniable facts”.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan released an official statement yesterday, denying the published undeniable facts. All these facts were given to the Human Rights Defender’s office by the residents of the villages. We have validated these facts from several sources, including with objective evidence. We’d decided to release not everything with our statement, but now, after the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s denial, we are releasing an additional video-evidence filmed in the village of Kut two days ago around 22:30,” the Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

Tatoyan said that the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is seeking to cover up their crimes against Armenian civilians committed on Armenian sovereign territory itself.

“Everyone must always take into account that the Human Rights Defender of Armenia is publishing only substantiated facts, and there is more than has been published. All of this is recorded and sent to international organizations.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan