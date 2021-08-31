Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Armenian CDC reports 524 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. 524 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 242,135, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

5666 tests were administered in one day.

14 patients died, bringing the death toll to 4844. This number, however, doesn’t include the deaths of 1152 other individuals (3 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus who succumbed to co-morbidities.

361 patients recovered (Total recoveries – 227,026).

As of 11:00, August 31 the number of active cases stood at 9110.

