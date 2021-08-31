Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Artsakh reports 5 daily coronavirus cases

Artsakh reports 5 daily coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. 5 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh over the past day, the ministry of health said today.

76 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 30.

At the moment, 24 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. 3 are in serious condition.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]