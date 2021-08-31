Taliban ends consultations on Afghanistan's new government
12:28, 31 August, 2021
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Taliban movement which has seized power in Afghanistan, is through with consultations on the makeup of a new government, TASS reports citing the TV broadcaster Al Jazeera.
“The negotiations on forming a new government in Afghanistan have come to an end. The results will be announced soon”, Al Jazeera quotes the movement's spokesman as saying.
