Poland requests state of emergency on Belarus border amid migrant surge

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Polish government asked the president on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency in two regions on its border with Belarus after the Polish Border Guard said hundreds of illegal crossingshad taken place this month, Reuters reports.

“The situation on the border with Belarus is a crisis and is still tense”, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference as he announced the move.

Poland began building a barbed wire fence last week along the border in an effort to curb the flow of migrants from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan crossing from Belarus.

A state of emergency would give authorities broader powers to monitor and control people's movements.