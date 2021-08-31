Lavrov satisfied with activity of Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says he is satisfied with the activity of the working group chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan which deals with the unblocking of economic and transportation communications in South Caucasus.

“We hope that the activity of this working group and the communication unblocking would help not only the economic growth of the South Caucasus, but also will provide more reliable grounds for the political settlement and prosperity of the entire region”, the Russian FM said during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan