Armenian FM, CSTO Gen-Sec discuss situation resulted by Azerbaijani invasion into Armenia's sovereign territory

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Moscow on a working visit, met with CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas.

As ARMENPRESS ws informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan and Stanislav Zas discussed in detail the regional and international developments that have a direct impact on the vital interests of the CSTO member states.

During the meeting, the interlocutors referred to the situation created by the penetration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia. Both sides stressed the need for a speedy resolution and de-escalation of the situation.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that the forthcoming chairmanship of Armenia over the CSTO will make active efforts to develop and strengthen the potential of the organization. Stanislav Zas assured that the CSTO Secretariat will make all the necessary efforts to advance the priorities of the Armenian chairmanship in the CSTO.