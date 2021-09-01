New academic year kicks off in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The new academic year has kicked off in Armenia on September 1.

The classes will be held offline on a daily basis, however, all schools must follow the coronavirus-related rules to avoid the spread of the virus.

Wearing face-masks will be mandatory in schools.

Actions have been taken with international partners to provide schools with protective items and disinfectants.

This year the academic year for the first-graders in Armenia has started on August 31. This decision was made to avoid mass gatherings outside schools because of COVID-19.

Photos by Tatev Duryan, Mkhitar Khachatryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan