Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Armenian PM congratulates Uzbekistan on Independence Day

Armenian PM congratulates Uzbekistan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Uzbekistan on the occasion of the Independence Day.

I am sure that your rich experience as a state figure will serve for the prosperity of Uzbekistan in the future as well.

I am convinced that the mutual relations of Armenia and Uzbekistan will also develop on the path of strengthening the cooperation both at bilateral and multilateral formats.

By using the chance, I wish you good health, happiness, and to the good people of Uzbekistan – peace and welfare”.  

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]