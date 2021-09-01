Armenian PM congratulates Uzbekistan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Uzbekistan on the occasion of the Independence Day.

I am sure that your rich experience as a state figure will serve for the prosperity of Uzbekistan in the future as well.

I am convinced that the mutual relations of Armenia and Uzbekistan will also develop on the path of strengthening the cooperation both at bilateral and multilateral formats.

By using the chance, I wish you good health, happiness, and to the good people of Uzbekistan – peace and welfare”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan