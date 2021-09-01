Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

President of Artsakh appoints new minister of labor, social and migration affairs

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on September 1, relieving Mane Tandilyan from the position of minister of labor, social and migration affairs, the Presidential Office said today.

According to another decree of the President, Armine Petrosyan has been appointed minister of labor, social and migration affairs.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








