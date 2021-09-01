Russia has very rich bilateral agenda with Armenia – FM Lavrov

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is Russia’s ally, the two countries have a very rich bilateral agenda, such as mutual visits, implementation of large projects, development of economic cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during the meeting with the students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

“This time it develops very intensively and confidently”, the Russian FM said.

He has also touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stating that there are agreements signed by the Presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia. “These agreements clarify the proposals of the leaders over the unblocking of all transportation infrastructure and economic ties. This work cannot be done in a day, it is in process. The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan personally deal with it”, Sergei Lavrov said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan