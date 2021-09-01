Romanian PM congratulates Armenian counterpart on re-appointment

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Romania Florin-Vasile Cîţu congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on re-appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia.

The congratulatory letter reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I am pleased to address my sincere congratulations and best wishes on your re-appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. It’s a position of high responsibility especially in the current regional and international context.

By using this chance, I would like to express my firm belief that the relations between Romania and Armenia, which are based on long-term friendship and mutual trust between our nations, will continue to develop in coming years.

The promotion of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest must have a high place in our agenda. The implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union, as well as many programs and tools provided by the EU will surely open new opportunities for cooperation.

Reaffirming my warmest wishes for success, please accept the assurances of my highest respect”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan