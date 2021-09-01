Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Makun Bridge in Mets Tagher in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut region has been destroyed by Azerbaijanis, Caucasus Heritage Watch said on Twitter.

The organization informed that the Bridge has been destroyed between April 8 and July 7 in the course of river engineering and road construction.








