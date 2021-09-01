Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Russian, Azerbaijani deputy FMs hold phone talk

Russian, Azerbaijani deputy FMs hold phone talk

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian deputy minister of foreign affairs Andrei Rudenko and his Azerbaijani counterpart Khalaf Khalafov held a telephone conversation on September 1, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

The officials discussed a number of issues of the bilateral and regional agenda, including the implementation process of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 statements signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]