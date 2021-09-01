Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-09-21

YEREVAN, 1 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 493.60 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.23 drams to 583.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.75 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 679.05 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 287.23 drams to 28800.96 drams. Silver price up by 7.26 drams to 381.58 drams. Platinum price up by 173.99 drams to 15885.48 drams.