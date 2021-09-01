Fighting crime in Artsakh is responsibility of Artsakh's authorities - Prosecutor's Office responds to Kamran Aliyev

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Artsakh has responded to the statements of the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, according to which the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is initiating criminal cases "in connection with crimes in the areas of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers."

The Prosecutor's Office of Artsakh responded to the mentioned announcement in a statement provided to ARMENPRESS, which runs as follows,

''Fight against crime in the territory of the Republic of Artsakh is carried out by the law enforcement agencies of Artsakh, and unlike a number of countries that are members of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, we do it with the utmost diligence to comply with the provisions of the Convention and adherence to the rule of law.

The greatest mission of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan may be coordinating the activities of the law enforcement system so that to assist in prevention of crimes such as the torture of a person with obvious mental health problems who got lost and appeared under the control of Azerbaijani servicemen, or firing at civilian settlements and houses regularly, day and night aimed at intimidating the civilian population, cases of desecration of corpses, torture of prisoners, murder. Of course, it' the obligation of the Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies to investigate into such cases, but since xenophobia against Armenians and violations of rights of Armenians based on ethnic belonging is openly encouraged in that country, we cannot expect anything from them but inactivity. And if the law enforcement system is unable to prevent such crimes, to prosecute its citizens and military who have committed a criminal act, then the only thing it can do is making statements''.