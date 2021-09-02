COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 636 new cases, 19 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 636 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, the Armenian Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 243,386. The death toll stands at 4,876. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1159 others who died from co-morbidities. 433 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 227,726.

6394 tests were administered over the past day.

As of September 2, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 9625.

