More Armenian reservists to be called up for military trainings

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia announced new three-month training musters for reservists which will take place from September 15 to December 15.

A total of up to 869 citizens (576 Privates, 107 Warrant Officers and 186 Officers) of motor-rifle, rocket-artillery, air defense, communication, radio-electronic, reconnaissance and other specializations currently in the military reserve will be called up.

The first round of reserve trainings kicked off earlier on August 25, involving up to 2000 reservists.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan