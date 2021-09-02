Asian Stocks - 02-09-21

TOKYO, 2 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 2 September:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.33% to 28543.51 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.14% to 1983.57 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.84% to 3597.04 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.24% to 26090.43 points.