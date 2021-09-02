Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-09-21

YEREVAN, 2 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.06 drams to 493.54 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.55 drams to 584.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 6.78 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.69 drams to 680.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 51.90 drams to 28749.06 drams. Silver price is down by 2.03 drams to 379.55 drams. Platinum price is up by 172.61 drams to 16058.09 drams.