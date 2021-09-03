LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 September:

The price of aluminum up by 1.54% to $2705.50, copper price up by 0.47% to $9354.50, lead price up by 0.59% to $2288.50, nickel price down by 0.77% to $19318.00, tin price down by 0.36% to $33533.00, zinc price up by 0.08% to $2996.00, molybdenum price up by 0.30% to $44203.00, cobalt price stood at $50840.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.