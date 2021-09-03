COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 595 new cases, 16 deaths

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. 595 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 243,981, the Armenian healthcare ministry said.

6138 tests were administered.

16 patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 4892. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1162 other people infected with the virus who died from co-morbidities.

488 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 228,214.

As of September 3, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 9713.

