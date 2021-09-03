Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 September

Russian government website uses “Nagorno Karabakh Republic” term

Russian government website uses “Nagorno Karabakh Republic” term

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A Russian governmental website has used the term “Nagorno Karabakh Republic”, something it has avoided doing in the past.

The term was used in the procurement section of the Russian government’s single information platform in the defense ministry’s bid for buying maintenance services for the barracks of the Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]