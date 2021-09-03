Magnitude 3,3 earthquake hits near Armenian-Georgian border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,3 earthquake hit near the Armenian-Georgian border at 14:29 on September 3, the Armenian Seismic Protection service said.

The quake was recorded at a 10km depth some 13km north-east from the village of Bavra in Shirak province. It measured 4-5 on the MSK scale at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in nearby villages at MSK 3.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan