Minister of Finance receives UK Ambassador to Armenia John Gallagher

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan received UK Ambassador John Gallagher on September 3.



''During the meeting the parties discussed the Government Program of Armenia of 2021-2026, the particularities if foreign debt of Armenia and the manageability of debt, also the introduction of the system of the management of public finance and reform strategy. It was specially emphasized that currently Armenia does its best for creating favorable, predictable and stable environment for foreign investors'', ARMENPRESS reports reads the message released by the Ministry of Finance.



Congratulating the minister on the occasion of being appointed and wishing productive work at the new position, the Ambassador informed that the UK carefully follows and highly appreciates the reforms implemented by the Government of Armenia.



The Minister wished productive work to the Ambassador for the benefit of the development of friendly relations between the two countries. Referring to cooperation in different fields Ambassador Khachatryan particularly gave importance to the continuous support of the UK Government in forming an institutional environment in Armenia, and the importance of exchange of experience in the field of management of public finances.



The opportunities of broadening the cooperation were highlighted by both sides, as well as agreed to continue dialogue on the issues on the agenda.