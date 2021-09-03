Asian Stocks up - 03-09-21
TOKYO, 3 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 September:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 2.05% to 29128.11 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.61% to 2015.45 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.43% to 3581.73 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.72% to 25901.99 points.
