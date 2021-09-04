LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 September:

The price of aluminum is down by 0.07% to $2703.50, copper price os up by 0.19% to $9372.00, lead price os up by 0.09% to $2290.50, nickel price is up by 0.65% to $19444.00, tin price is down by 1.44% to $33050.00, zinc price is up by 0.02% to $2996.50, molybdenum price stood at $44203.00, cobalt price stood at $50840.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.