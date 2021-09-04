YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. France will continue supporting Armenia for overcoming the consequences of Nagorno Karabakh war, which cost numerous human lives, and as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, will persistently seek ways to find a lasting solution to the conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian said in his congratulatory message addressed to Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

‘'Dear Mr. Minister,

On the occasion of assuming the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, I cordially send you my warm congratulations, expressing satisfaction in advance for the prospect of working closely with you in an atmosphere of trust.

Your country has faced a number of security, economic and health challenges in recent months. I would like to reaffirm France's full support for the Armenian people who are going through this difficult phase.

Relations between France and Armenia are unique, based on deep historical and cultural ties, with a rich agenda. The quality of the Armenian-French political dialogue obliges us to deepen our economic cooperation in favor of, in particular, the unblocking and diversification of the Armenian economy.

France will continue to assist Armenia in overcoming the consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has resulted in numerous casualties, and, as a Co-chair of the Minsk Group, will persistently seek ways to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

If the incidents of recent months underscore the need to work on the demarcation and delimitation of your country's borders, we want the positive dynamics of the recent POW - mine maps exchange to help restore trust between the parties. France acts as a player of peace in the South Caucasus region; and stands with Armenia for achieving that much needed and long awaited peace.

Sending you my congratulations again, please accept, honorable Mr. Minister, the assurances of my highest consideration'', reads the message of the French FM.