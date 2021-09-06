‘Germany had very big advantage’ – Armenia manager on 6:0 loss

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia manager Joaquín Caparrós says they were unable to display their capabilities in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Germany which ended in a major 6:0 loss for the Armenians.

“The German team had a very big advantage,” Caparrós said at a post-match press conference. “We failed to display our capabilities. We didn’t play with the respective pace, we didn’t do enough pressing. For example, we didn’t make any fouls in the first half. Everything happens like this when you play against such quality teams who are so quick and have such high technique.”

The Armenian National Football Team is now 2nd in Group J.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan