Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup qualifier suspended as four players accused of breaking COVID- 19 travel protocols

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier was suspended minutes after kick-off in São Paulo, Brazil after healthcare officials stormed the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian football players away.

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) had requested support from the country's Federal Police to prevent four Argentinian players from participating in the qualifier, saying that these players provided fake statement upon arriving in Brazil, omitting that they had been in the UK in the past 14 days, CNN reported.

According to Brazilian Covid-19 regulations, any passenger who visited the UK 14 days before arrival cannot enter the country.

"Anvisa considers the situation as a serious health risk, and therefore advised the local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and must be prevented from remaining in Brazilian territory," the organization said in a statement as reported by the CNN.

CNN Brasil reported that Anvisa asked for the deportation of Emiliano Martínez, Emiliano Buendía, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero -- all English Premier League players.

"Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup qualifiers is suspended," CONMEBOL announced via Twitter.

CONMEBOL continued, "The referee and the match delegate will raise a report to FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to follow. These proceedings will abide adhere to current regulations."

FIFA confirmed on Twitter that the match had been suspended and that further details would "follow in due course."