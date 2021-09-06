Ex-president Serzh Sargsyan files libel lawsuit against lawmaker Khachatur Sukiasyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has filed a libel lawsuit against Member of Parliament Khachatur Sukiasyan.

The ex-president’s lawyer Amram Makinyan said they demand Sukiasyan to retract his statements in the parliament chambers.

“This is a rather comprehensive lawsuit, we’ve presented all substantiations with which we are sure the court will satisfy our lawsuit and will oblige Khachatur Sukiasyan to refute the information,” Makinyan said.

Ruling party MP Khachatur Sukiasyan, while delivering a speech in parliament, had claimed that the former president had “gambled away more than 100 million dollars”.

