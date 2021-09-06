“Armenia” faction again nominates MP Ghazinyan for deputy chair of standing committee on defense

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The “Armenia” faction of Parliament has again nominated MP Artur Ghazinyan’s candidacy for the position of deputy chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs.

During the committee’s session faction secretary Artsvik Minasyan introduced Artur Ghazinyan and stated that he is the best candidate for the position.

Earlier, Ghazinyan failed to be elected as deputy chair of the committee. Members of the committee from the ruling Civil Contract faction voted against his candidacy, citing his statements made earlier.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan