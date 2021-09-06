187,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by Belgium through COVAX arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The first deliveries from a pledge of 4 million doses to be donated to COVAX by The Belgian Development Cooperation have arrived, with 187,200 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine shipped to Armenia on 5 September, Gavi reports.

“The only way to defeat this pandemic is through international cooperation. This week, Belgium shares 187,200 AstraZeneca doses with Armenia through COVAX vaccine sharing mechanism. No one is safe until everyone is safe,” said Meryame Kitir, Minister of Development Cooperation and Major Cities Policy.