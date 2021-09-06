Russia reports 17,856 daily COVID-19 cases 

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 17,856 in the past 24 hours reaching 7,030,455, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.25%.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,463 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,542 infections reported a day earlier. As many as 1,576,818 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city so far.

Russia recorded 790 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 793 the day before.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,276 in the past 24 hours. As many as 6,285,007 people have recovered nationwide so far.