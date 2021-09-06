303,325 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. A total of 303,325 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, of which the first dose is 195,290 and the second dose – 108,035, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Vaccinations with AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and CoronaVac (second dose only) in Armenia are available for people aged over 18.

Vaccinations are carried out on voluntary basis.

