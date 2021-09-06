Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-09-21

YEREVAN, 6 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 493.48 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.79 drams to 585.27 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.76 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 682.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 167.00 drams to 28934.37 drams. Silver price down by 1.88 drams to 381.65 drams. Platinum price up by 89.73 drams to 15960.94 drams.