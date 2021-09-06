WB ready to assist Armenia in the implementation of its new strategy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received World Bank (WB) Regional Director for South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus and the newly appointed Country Manager of the World Bank for Armenia Carolin Geginat. During the meeting Carolin Geginat noted that the WB is ready to assist the Armenian Government in the implementation of its new strategy by bringing to Armenia the best international practice and knowledge.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Mher Grigoryan, at the beginning of the meeting, greeting the guests, Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan congratulated Carolin Geginat on appointment and wished productive work, assuring that the Government of Armenia will support her during the implementation of the important mission.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan presented to the WB officials the main goals approved by the new program of the Government, highlighting particularly the reforms in the spheres of human capital development, infrastructure development and economy. From the perspective of economic development, Mher Grigoryan emphasized the steps to be taken towards the development of the capital market.

WB Regional Director for South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus congratulated the Deputy PM on the re-appointment and introduced the newly appointed Country Manager of the World Bank for Armenia.

Carolin Geginat thanked for the reception and noted that the World Bank is ready to assist the Government in the implementation of its new strategy by bringing to Armenia the best international practice and knowledge.

During the meeting, the interlocutors referred to the jointly implemented programs and prospects for the development of cooperation. From the point of view of maintaining public health, countering the pandemic, as well as economic development, both sides highlighted the vaccination process.

At the suggestion of the Deputy Prime Minister, an agreement was reached to hold an extended discussion on the programs implemented by the World Bank in Armenia in the near future to clarify the future activities.