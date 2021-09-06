Armenian Deputy PM, EBRD Regional Director Catarina Bjorlin Hansen discuss new ways for joint activities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan met with Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Caucasus, Moldova and Belarus Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, who was accompanied by Head of EBRD Yerevan Office Dmitry Gvintadze.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Suren Papikyan, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the close cooperation of the Government of the Republic of Armenia with the EBRD, noting that as a result, many ongoing and already successful programs have been implemented. He singled out the construction of the Kotayk-Gegharkunik landfill as the first of its kind in Armenia and as a successful example of joint work with the EBRD. Suren Papikyan stressed that the development of infrastructure is one of the priorities of the Armenian Government, where there are broad opportunities for cooperation. Taking into account the new programs to be launched in the sidelines of the EU €2.6 billion assistance, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed the role of the EBRD in their implementation, considering it as one of the main partners.

Regional Director of the EBRD for Caucasus, Moldova and Belarus Catarina Bjorlin Hansen congratulated Suren Papikyan on assuming the post of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, noting that given the experience of productive cooperation in the past, understanding each other and moving forward will be easy.

The parties discussed the medium-term, long-term priorities of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the ways of working together with the EBRD. Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan noted that the development of the sphere of infrastructures is extremely important for the Government, in particular, emphasizing the implementation of programs in that direction in Syunik. He pointed out the directions of road construction, water pipeline installation, construction of reserviors, tourism development and use of green energy. The Deputy Prime Minister touched upon the importance of the construction of the "North-South" highway corridor for Armenia, focusing particularly on the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran section with all its components.

During the meeting, the issues of modernization of Yerevan buses, development of green energy, reservoir construction, construction of landfills were touched upon. The parties expressed readiness for intensive and full cooperation for the implementation of the programs.