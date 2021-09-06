Armenian Defense Minister, Commander of Russian peacekeeping forces discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on September 6 Colonel-General Rustam Muradov, who completes his mission as the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh.

The process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, as well as the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by the attaché of the Russian Embassy in Armenia, Colonel Igor Shcherbakov. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan thanked Colonel-General Rustan Muradov for his efforts aimed at preserving peace in Artsakh and wished him success in future activities.