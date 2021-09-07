LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-09-21

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 6 September:

The price of aluminum up by 2.02% to $2758.00, copper price up by 0.43% to $9412.00, lead price down by 0.76% to $2273.00, nickel price up by 0.91% to $19620.00, tin price down by 0.67% to $32830.00, zinc price up by 0.75% to $3019.00, molybdenum price down by 0.30% to $44070.00, cobalt price stood at $50840.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.