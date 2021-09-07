French national arrested in Yerevan on suspicion of cocaine smuggling

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. A French national has been arrested by Armenian law enforcement agencies on suspicion of cocaine smuggling and intent to distribute.

The National Security Service said the suspect smuggled over 221 grams of cocaine on board the Nice-Paris-Yerevan flight and intended to sell the narcotics in Armenia. Customs agents found the drugs in the suspect’s belongings at the Yerevan airport.

The suspect was remanded into custody.

The NSS said they are investigating to determine whether the suspect had accomplices.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan