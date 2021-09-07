‘Armenians are appreciated people in Iraq’, FM Hussein tells Ambassador Poladyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. On September 6, on the occasion of the completion of the diplomatic mission, Ambassador of the Republic Armenia to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Fuad Hussein, the Armenian Embassy reported.

At the meeting the FM thanked the Armenian Ambassador for the productive cooperation, wishing success in his future diplomatic service. He stated that the Consulate General of Armenia, the Armenian Cultural House opened in Iraq thanks to the efforts of Ambassador Poladyan. The Foreign Minister noted that both sides have conducted a productive work in recent years aimed at developing the bilateral relations.

“Armenians in Iraq are appreciated people and are always in safe hands”, the Iraqi FM said.

In his turn the Armenian Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and appreciation.

